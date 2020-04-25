Crowded House join virtual show

Neil Finn of Crowded House will perform at the Music From the Homefront virtual gig. Pic: AAP Image/Paul Miller

Neil Finn of Crowded House will perform at the Music From the Homefront virtual gig. Pic: AAP Image/Paul Miller

Crowded House will headline tonight's Music From the Home Front virtual concert.

Promoter Michael Gudinski added the band to the bill at the last minute with Neil Finn and family isolating in Los Angeles.

"Jimmy Barnes delivered Crowded House for this event," Gudinski said.

"He's been my right hand man in putting this together and curating songs and the featured duets which will be surprises on the night."

The homegrown bill includes Delta Goodrem and Guy Sebastian, who will also double as hosts, as well as Barnes, Paul Kelly, Vance Joy, Tones & I, The Wiggles, Missy Higgins and Tim Minchin, Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, Mark Seymour, Ben Lee, James Reyne, Lee Kernaghan, Ruel, Diesel, Bliss N Eso, Andrew Farriss of INXS, Troy Cassar-Daley and John Schumann and the Vagabond Crew doing I Was Only 19 with Archie Roach.

It will air on Channel 9 at 7.30pm tonight.

Neil Finn of Crowded House on stage at the Sydney Opera House. Pic: AAP Image

Gudinski has pulled the concert in just over a week, and was inspired by watching Lady Gaga's Together at Home virtual concert and wanted to do a local version that would air on Anzac Day.

Performers have recorded themselves live at home over the last few days, which will be screened as live on TV to avoid technical glitches - there will be live hosting on the night with further hosts including David Campbell and Christian O'Connell.

No TV promos will cover the screen during performances, and viewers can donate to the RSL or music charity Support Act if they wish.

"It's not a telethon, there's no politics in it," Gudinski said.

"The reason I had to rush and put so much pressure on myself and the people around me was because I figured this was an Anzac Day like no other has ever been. After an incredible day of respecting the bravery of the Anzacs, I wanted us to also acknowledge the bravery of what the frontline medical workers are displaying now in this pandemic. They're risking their own lives every day."

Promoter Michael Gudinski has pulled the virtual gig together in days. Pics: Stuart McEvoy/The Australian.

Gudinski noted one positive in putting on a virtual festival.

"For once in my life I don't have to lose sleep about rain, hail or lightning, the show is going on regardless."

Crowded House's line-up will feature Neil Finn, sons Liam and Elroy as well as Nick Seymour and producer Mitchell Froom.

They had planned to play Bluesfest this year, until the event was cancelled, as well as a string of international dates.

Gudinski promises more surprise hosts (Sam Neill plans to make an appearance) and guest performers on the night.

While Gudinski is keeping most of the running times and songs secret, Crowded House will perform Don't Dream It's Over and he knows its an event families will be watching.

"I'm a grandfather, so I can say that The Wiggles will be on very early in the show."

Missy Higgins will duet with Tim Minchin. Pic Cybele Malinowski.

So far performers include:

• Amy & George Sheppard

• Andrew Farriss (INXS)

• Archie Roach

• Ben Lee

• Birds of Tokyo with West Australian Symphony Orchestra

• Bliss N Eso

• Courtney Barnett

• Crowded House

• Dave Dobbyn

• Dean Lewis

• Delta Goodrem

• Diesel

• DMA's

• Emma Donovan

• G Flip

• Guy Sebastian

• Ian Moss

• Jack River

• James Morrison

• James Reyne

• Jess Hitchcock

• Jimmy Barnes

• John Schumann & the Vagabond Crew

• Jon Stevens

• Kevin Parker (Tame Impala)

• Lee Kernaghan

• Lime Cordiale

• Mahalia Barnes

• Mark Seymour

• Marlon Williams

• Missy Higgins

• Paul Kelly

• Ruel

• Shane Howard

• The Rubens

• The Wiggles

• Tim Minchin

• Tones And I

• Troy Cassar-Daley

• Vance Joy

• Vika & Linda Bull

• Vince Harder

• William Barton

Originally published as Crowded House join virtual show