Menu
Login
BYRON HIGH: Spencer, Luc, Dom, Hana, Lucia, Billie, Mr Galletly-Salisbury, Mia, Ruby, Lily and deputy principal Mrs Riley looking to the future.
BYRON HIGH: Spencer, Luc, Dom, Hana, Lucia, Billie, Mr Galletly-Salisbury, Mia, Ruby, Lily and deputy principal Mrs Riley looking to the future. Contributed
News

Crowd funding for Our Future Earth

29th Nov 2018 7:34 AM

WITH their eyes fixed firmly on the future of the planet a group of Byron Bay High School students will be travelling to Mauritius later this month for the It's Our Future Earth conference in Mauritius.

Schools across Australia and Mauritius will attend the conference that will cover a broad range of key innovations in geography and science, as well as other STEM subjects specifically focused on the theme of achieving a sustainable 'Future Earth'.

"This is an incredible opportunity for the students, for Byron Bay High School and our region,” Co-ordinating teacher, Stuart Galletly-Salisbury said.

Mr Galletly-Salisbury obtained a grant to finance the students' travel and will be travelling with the students.

The Conference theme was developed with the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) in Canberra, Questacon, Inspiring Australia, ANU, Future Earth Australia and other key organisations.

"The conference theme is based on the UN objective of achieving a sustainable future through the implementation within each country of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” Mr Galletly-Salisbury said.

"Each school will be creating a sustainable development plan for their regional EcoZone.”

"Families and friends of the students have set up a crowd funding page to raise money to offset the carbon footprint of their travel to the conference.

"Any extra funds raised will be for a development project in Mauritius that supports girls and/or has an environmental benefit.”

Mr Galletly-Salisbury the students were also being supported by local businesses including: Beach Hotel, People of the Earth, Sean O'Shea, The Source, Eco Yoga Soul, Sydoni Yogini, Go Sea Kayaking, Enova, The Farm, Qantum Uplift who are providing 'rewards' for contributors to the crowd funding.

To contribute to the students crowdfunding effort go to: https://startsomegood.com/byron-bay-high-mauritius-trip-carbon-offset

byrobn bay high school future earth australia inspiring australia it's our future earth conference mauritius questacon united nations information centre
Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    School protest obviously inevitable

    School protest obviously inevitable

    News STRAYA has just wasted the past eight years and six Prime Ministers dithering or systematically and cynically avoiding doing anything about climate change.

    Labour backs council power on STHL

    Labour backs council power on STHL

    News Labour backs council power on STHL

    Just for the love of music

    Just for the love of music

    News Chameleon event was just for the love of music

    Rams now in pole position

    Rams now in pole position

    News Last minute win places Byron first.

    Local Partners