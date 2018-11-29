Crowd funding for Our Future Earth

BYRON HIGH: Spencer, Luc, Dom, Hana, Lucia, Billie, Mr Galletly-Salisbury, Mia, Ruby, Lily and deputy principal Mrs Riley looking to the future.

WITH their eyes fixed firmly on the future of the planet a group of Byron Bay High School students will be travelling to Mauritius later this month for the It's Our Future Earth conference in Mauritius.

Schools across Australia and Mauritius will attend the conference that will cover a broad range of key innovations in geography and science, as well as other STEM subjects specifically focused on the theme of achieving a sustainable 'Future Earth'.

"This is an incredible opportunity for the students, for Byron Bay High School and our region,” Co-ordinating teacher, Stuart Galletly-Salisbury said.

Mr Galletly-Salisbury obtained a grant to finance the students' travel and will be travelling with the students.

The Conference theme was developed with the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) in Canberra, Questacon, Inspiring Australia, ANU, Future Earth Australia and other key organisations.

"The conference theme is based on the UN objective of achieving a sustainable future through the implementation within each country of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” Mr Galletly-Salisbury said.

"Each school will be creating a sustainable development plan for their regional EcoZone.”

"Families and friends of the students have set up a crowd funding page to raise money to offset the carbon footprint of their travel to the conference.

"Any extra funds raised will be for a development project in Mauritius that supports girls and/or has an environmental benefit.”

Mr Galletly-Salisbury the students were also being supported by local businesses including: Beach Hotel, People of the Earth, Sean O'Shea, The Source, Eco Yoga Soul, Sydoni Yogini, Go Sea Kayaking, Enova, The Farm, Qantum Uplift who are providing 'rewards' for contributors to the crowd funding.

To contribute to the students crowdfunding effort go to: https://startsomegood.com/byron-bay-high-mauritius-trip-carbon-offset