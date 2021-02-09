Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
STATE TITLES: Northern Rivers croquet clubs are uniting to host a Croquet NSW title in July, 2021.
STATE TITLES: Northern Rivers croquet clubs are uniting to host a Croquet NSW title in July, 2021.
Sport

Croquet clubs cock-a-hoop over hosting state championships

Alison Paterson
9th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Northern Rivers croquet clubs will join forces to host an important tournament which will see many social players take their first step into the competitive arena.

In July 2021, Ballina Cherry Street Croquet Club and Ballina Croquet will welcome local, intrastate and interstate croquet players competing in the NSW Golf Croquet Division 3 doubles and singles events.

The tournament involves Ballina Cherry Street Croquet Club, Ballina Croquet, Byron Bay Croquet Club and Lismore Croquet Club unite to host the titles which run from July 14 to July 18, 2021

Tournament manager David Scott said 2012 was the last time a NSW croquet event was held in the area.

“The tournament will attract not only newcomers to the game but also those who have been playing social croquet who want to play others at this level,” he said.

“All Golf croquet players on a handicap of nine or higher are encouraged to enter.

“We only opened registrations last week and already have five player, two from the Hunter Region, one from greater Sydney and two from Coutts Crossing.”

Scott said organisers anticipate between 40 and 60 players.

“We hope to get enough entries that we will need to use the Lismore and Byron Bay greens as well as at Ballina, probably a round robin,” he said.

“Obviously we will be running the tournament in like with COVID-19 regulations.”

He said the clubs are confident the 2021 event will be the start of more regular NSW events being held in the Northern Rivers.

The clubs are planning to ensure the event is successful so visiting participants want to return to the area, he said.

Most NSW events are held within the Sydney region, so local club members are excited to be able to enter a NSW event without having to travel and bear the cost of accommodation. Similarly, non-local members are excited about the prospect of combining a NSW croquet event with a holiday in the best region within Australia.

“Our members are working to make this event extraordinary successful and hope this will see an annual; NSW state region event held here,” he said.

“It’s first in best dressed with entries.”

Individuals or business sponsorship is available contact tournament manager, David Scott, 0414241290 or cherrystreetcroquet@yahoo.com

ballina byron bay croquet golf croquet lismore northern rivers sport
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former cop charged over alleged on-duty assault of teen

        Premium Content Former cop charged over alleged on-duty assault of teen

        News The matter refers to a then 39-year-old senior constable and a 17-year-old teenage boy.

        'Prayers' after alleged stabbing at Hare Krishna farm

        Premium Content 'Prayers' after alleged stabbing at Hare Krishna farm

        News Two people flown to hospital after alleged stabbing in Northern NSW

        GUILTY: How much social media prankster was fined for stunts

        Premium Content GUILTY: How much social media prankster was fined for stunts

        News Social media prankster in court over stunts on North Coast waterways

        Taser used to subdue shirtless man who punched cop

        Premium Content Taser used to subdue shirtless man who punched cop

        News Police will allege the man punched a Senior Constable in his face causing serious...