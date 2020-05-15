Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks
The Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks
Offbeat

Crocodiles take note of social distancing too

by SARAH MATTHEWS
15th May 2020 2:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks.

According to Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife, the park's kiosk will also reopen this on Friday afternoon.

"Remember no glass anywhere near the water and follow Rangers advice at all times," NT Parks and Wildlife said in a Facebook post.

It comes after a number of the Territory's national parks were reopened late last month as a park of the Gunner Government's first stage of easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Originally published as Crocs take note of social distancing too: Berry Springs reopens

1coronavirus berry springs nature park editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        You can shop online and still support local market vendors

        You can shop online and still support local market vendors

        Business STALLHOLDERS have lost a key source of income during the pandemic.

        HSC timetable released with slight delay to exam dates

        premium_icon HSC timetable released with slight delay to exam dates

        News STUDENTS expected to be ready for exams despite virus interruption.

        Rock star cancels Bluesfest show … again

        premium_icon Rock star cancels Bluesfest show … again

        News American superstar says ‘sorry y’all’ to his Ausie fans once again.

        Teens as young as 14 slapped with $1000 COVID-19 fines

        premium_icon Teens as young as 14 slapped with $1000 COVID-19 fines

        News NSW Greens MP David Shoebridge labels the move as “revenue raising”