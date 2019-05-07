Menu
Login
FILE
News

Two dead after single-vehicle crash

Claudia Williams
by
7th May 2019 2:02 PM | Updated: 3:31 PM

UPDATE 2.30PM

A 24-YEAR-OLD man and 23-year-old woman have died following a single-vehicle crash in Upper Yarraman this morning.

Senior Constable Chris McKindley said police were called to Hunters Rd at 9am after a car reportedly crashed into a tree.  

He said the man and woman, who were pronounced dead at the scene, were local to the area. 

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

INITIAL 2PM

Two passengers have sustained critical injuries after a single vehicle reportedly crashed into a tree at Upper Yarraman this morning.

More information to come.

crash critical injuries editors picks upper yarraman
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Spotlight shifts to sidemen

    Spotlight shifts to sidemen

    News STELLAR band of musicians come together for one night to play the songs they love

    • 7th May 2019 4:10 PM
    Potholes aren't going away just yet

    Potholes aren't going away just yet

    News Big money needed to fix Byron potholes

    Byron School of Art workshops

    Byron School of Art workshops

    News Arts upskilling workshops in Byron Shire

    Rugby club fed up with graffiti attacks

    Rugby club fed up with graffiti attacks

    News LOCAL sports club considers new tactics in fight against vandals