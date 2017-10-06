CRISIS: Tourist town at 'breaking point'

Breaking point has been reached between Byron Bay residents and its annual influx of 2.2 million visitors.

TENSIONS between Byron Bay residents and its annual influx of 2.2 million visitors has imploded into a community crisis, with calls for tourists to go away.

Community anger has boiled over in the form of an open letter to the town's tourists, written by Byron-based comedian Mandy Nolan.

"There are people in Byron who live here, work here, shop here, send their kids to school here who find your presence rather upsetting,” she wrote.

"So dear tourist, I don't want to be rude, but we need a break. So would you mind going somewhere else this year?”

Destination Byron president Peter Wotton recognised the town was "at breaking point” but said Ms Nolan's vitriolic social media post was "a bit of a Greeny point of view”.

"Wherever you have a vibrant visitor economy like Byron, you will expect to see some litter, some disgruntled locals that don't like what our town has to offer to visitors,” Mr Wotton said.

"We have to grin and bear it and live with it and work with it, not complain about it.”

And with about 2.5 million people living within two hours of Byron, Regional Development Australia, Northern Rivers chief executive Alex Smith said cutting off visitors wasn't the answer.

"I don't think stopping tourism in Byron is feasible, people are going to visit anyway,” Mr Smith said. But he said spreading the tourists throughout the Northern Rivers could "buy some breathing space”.

Chamber of Commerce president Todd Sotheren said it was working to reshape the visitor economy to attract more long-term tourists aligned with Byron values.

But Mr Smith said the "elephant in the room” was ailing infrastructure along Ewingsdale Rd and traffic pressures a main concern.

Mr Smith said the "big picture” needed to be revisited, and the development of destination management plans will take into account "infrastructure choke points” in popular tourist areas.

"I would expect by the end of the year there would be a much clearer picture as to where tourist campaigns would be targeted and what the cause and effect of that will be.”

Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson was contacted but did not respond.