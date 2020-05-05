Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Fishermen may one day have to pay to wet a line, but moves to block the change are coming.
Fishermen may one day have to pay to wet a line, but moves to block the change are coming.
Politics

MP vows to block fish tax

by Kara Sonter
5th May 2020 4:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE MP responsible for a sizeable chunk of coastline that could be subject to recreational fishing fees has vowed to "die in the ditches" to stop anglers being slapped with extra costs.

LNP member for Oodgeroo Dr Mark Robinson said he would fight any new fees on fishing, as news breaks that both commercial and recreational fishers could one day be forced to pay a licence fee to the Aboriginal custodians if native land rights are extended to include traditional fishing grounds.

The fishing grounds would include Moreton Bay, Redland Bay, Moreton Island, North and South Stradbroke islands and Sandgate in Brisbane.

"While I'm representing the people of the Redlands Coast, I will die in the ditches to stop increased taxes being imposed on recreational and commercial fishers, charter boat operators and boaties," Dr Robinson said.

"We are facing the biggest economic crisis of our lifetime and Labor is dreaming about new taxes," Dr Robinson said.

Dr Robinson said fees had the potential to impact 300,000 recreational fishermen while the impact on commercial fishers would flow on to higher seafood prices.

However Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation chief Cameron Costello ruled out a fishing tax.

Originally published as Crisis: MP vows to block fish tax

fees and charges fishing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COMMENT: Our native icons are under threat

        COMMENT: Our native icons are under threat

        News “KOALAS are one of our most precious and iconic species but ... our already vulnerable koala populations and their habitat has become dire.”

        • 5th May 2020 4:37 PM
        Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        premium_icon Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        Politics Scott Morrison talks restrictions, schools, economic support and app

        Community digs deep to help beloved Elder’s recovery

        premium_icon Community digs deep to help beloved Elder’s recovery

        Community THOUSANDS have been donated to the cause in just two days.

        ‘You shouldn’t be here’: Surfers fed up with non-locals

        premium_icon ‘You shouldn’t be here’: Surfers fed up with non-locals

        News MANY Ballina surfers have had enough of Byron Bay surfers who are not abiding by...