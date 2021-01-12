CRIME SPREE: Mum racks up near 20 drug, fraud offences

IN COURT: Many of the Warwick woman’s drug offences were connected to meth. Picture: file

IN COURT: Many of the Warwick woman’s drug offences were connected to meth. Picture: file

A WARWICK mother claimed losing her job sent her spiralling into a life of crime, racking up nearly 20 drug and fraud offences in just over a year.

Rachael Allison Edwards first attracted police attention when she was caught offering to supply 0.3g or "three points" of meth, via a text message on July 30, 2019.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 35-year-old initially told investigators the message was referring to three bottles of alcohol instead of drugs.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the former hospitality worker was then busted driving on a disqualified licence on August 27, 2019, and then with both meth and marijuana in her system just two days later.

During a short stay at the Coachman's Inn from January 31 to February 4, Edwards stole towels worth $80, food and beverages from the room's bar fridge worth $43, and caused a further $26 in damages.

The Warwick woman then racked up another string of drug offences between February 1 and August 2 last year.

One such incident was on June 20, when she was sprung drug driving with 6.4g marijuana and drug utensils in her car.

Defence lawyer Phil Crook told the court his client's drug issues and mental health "spiralled out of control" when she lost her hospitality job due to chronic back issues.

Mr Crook said she'd stayed clean since her latest rehabilitation efforts, and was now focused on being a mother to her children.

Edwards pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing drug utensils and two counts each of supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, drug driving, and disqualified driving.

She also pleaded guilty to one count each of fraud, stealing, wilful damage, contravening a police direction, possessing an item connected to a crime, and unlicensed driving.

Edwards was placed on 12 months' probation and disqualified from driving for five years.

She was also ordered to pay $149 restitution to Coachman's Inn.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

BAD DRIVERS: Warwick hoons busted on weekend ride

10 YEARS ON: Community strengthened in face of horror floods

Spike in COVID-19 testing amid wastewater results, lockdown

GET SET, GO: Warwick's most colourful event locked in