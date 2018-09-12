Menu
Login
Robert Irwin, Terri Irwin, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell will star in Crikey! It’s The Irwins on Animal Planet.
Robert Irwin, Terri Irwin, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell will star in Crikey! It’s The Irwins on Animal Planet.
Celebrity

Crikey! Irwins reveal new reality show

by Amy Price
12th Sep 2018 11:56 AM

THE Irwin family has revealed the name of their new reality series set to air on Animal Planet next month.

Crikey! It's the Irwins will follow Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin, as well as Bindi's boyfriend Chandler Powell, as they live and work at Australia Zoo on the Sunshine Coast, where they care for more than 1200 animals.

The series, teased by Animal Planet since early this year, will premiere on October 28.

 

Bindi shared a new clip for the show to her Instagram today revealing the show's name.

"It's an amazing place to live. Our alarm clock in the morning is the tigers roaring," Robert says in the video.

"You are right in with them."

Since Steve's death over a decade ago, Bindi and Robert have appeared on a number of TV shows including Discovery Kids' Bindi, the Jungle Girl and Bindi Wildlife Adventures and Robert's Wild But True.

Bindi also appeared on Dancing With The Stars in the US while Robert is a regular guest on Jimmy Fallon's late-night show.

"We're all about carrying on in our dad's footsteps," Bindi says in the clip.

Terri adds: "We work together, we live together. I love our animals and I love living here. We're excited to share our work at Australia Zoo and our conservation adventures with the Animal Planet audiences all around the world."

animal planet celebrity editors picks irwins reality show steve irwin tv

Top Stories

    ATO is watching Short Term Holiday Letters

    ATO is watching Short Term Holiday Letters

    News MAYOR warns Byron holiday letters could be caught out by ATO data matching.

    • 12th Sep 2018 2:31 PM
    Hope for sufferers of cystic fibrosis

    Hope for sufferers of cystic fibrosis

    News New CF drug on the PBS

    True grit in times of drought

    True grit in times of drought

    News Show your true grit and help Bingara

    Magpies flying into AFL finals

    Magpies flying into AFL finals

    News Magpies go for hat trick

    Local Partners