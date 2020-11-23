Cricketer goes berserk in miracle final over

Two remarkable innings have emerged from the weekend's local cricket action in Victoria.

In the first, Geelong City captain Jack Driver was the hero, hitting four sixes when his team needed 21 runs off four balls to beat Bell Park in the GCA2 Firsts, reports the Geelong Advertiser.

The Sharks were 8-170 chasing 193 entering the final over, and it got even worse when Driver's teammate Adam Marsland was bowled first ball.

"I just said (to the next batter), 'try and hit it so I can get down (the strikers) end'," Driver told the Addy.

"There was probably two (runs in it) when he hit his and we just settled for one. I always thought if we needed 20 off the last over we could manage it and luckily the ball was where I wanted to hit it and I got a few out of the middle."

Jack Driver hit four sixes in the final over to win a GCA2 Firsts match for Geelong City on Saturday. Picture: Mike Dugdale

Driver got on strike and hit sixes off the first two balls he faced, leaving nine off two to win.

He missed the next ball, but it was called wide by the substitute umpire - his teammate Tom Treble, who replaced the original umpire who had to be hospitalised after knocking himself out when trying to get in position for a run out.

Driver then hit two more sixes off Daniel Maclean to complete the remarkable win - but the vanquished opponents were good sports about it and drank with the victors afterwards.

"A few of (the Bell Park) guys just said it was good hitting and there was nothing they could do so it was just one of those games where it panned out for us and not for them," Driver said.

"I'll take a few drinks on the night but it's only a game in November so hopefully it's a building block for us to continue on for the rest of the season."

Meanwhile Cheltenham Park's Zac Rattray belted 208 off 65 balls, including 23 sixes with six of them in one over, in a demolition of Melbourne Dazzlers, reports the Moorabbin Kingston Leader.

20-year-old apprentice electrician Rattray notched up his first ever century off 35 balls and made it a double ton off the next 27 in the D-grade South East Cricket Association clash.

Cheltenham Park went on to score 6-424 off 38 overs while the Dazzlers could only reach 133.

"I thought to myself, 'Is this the day, hopefully today's the day?' It was. It was my day. Just a day out really. Sort of, see ball, hit ball, and it all paid off,'' Rattray told the Leader.

"It felt pretty good. Just happiness, because I'd never made a ton. Before yesterday my highest score was 88.''

It was the second big win of the season for Cheltenham Park, who bowled out their first week opponents for 40 and then chased down the total in three overs - with Rattray scoring 41 not out.

Originally published as Cricketer goes berserk in miracle final over