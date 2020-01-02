Pictures: cricket world rings in the new year
A HOST of big-name cricketers went out with a bang in 2019.
India's Hardik Pandya dropped the knee, Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli got dressed up and some of our Aussie cricketers gathered by Sydney Harbour ahead of this week's SCG Test.
Here is a collection of some of the best snaps from social media.
View this post on Instagram
So many memories from this year, but as a couple this is one of my favourite pics. @candywarner1 you’re an inspiration in every possible way and I am grateful everyday that you’re in my life. I am looking forward to 2020 with you and the girls. I love you very much 💕 and thank you for always looking after the girls and I.
On point for 2020 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mBm2ccWVPM— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 1, 2020
Happy New Year to everyone from the Sammys. https://t.co/XQrZ1blLJF pic.twitter.com/8DCAHwqslv— Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) January 1, 2020
Happy New Year Everyone 🥰🥰 God bless #muchLove #MovingInFaith #forevergrateful #Godisincontrol #Unstoppable pic.twitter.com/LkIzAEEMrR— merissa aguilleira (@mraguilleira) January 1, 2020
Happy New Year to all! I hope all your endeavours in 2020 are successful. ✨ pic.twitter.com/sFaDN8yKcr— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) January 1, 2020
Happy new year to all you peeps from the Sharma’s 😉😎 pic.twitter.com/Sf9lR9PWEg— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 1, 2020
Happy new year everyone...lets take it on like a beast😁💪 #BiggerBetterStronger2020 #trailrunning #Royalston pic.twitter.com/q6PQKa1x59— Colin Ingram (@CAIngram41) January 1, 2020