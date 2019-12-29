Cricket world reacts to star’s shock call

PETER Siddle has called time on his illustrious international cricket career.

The Victorian stalwart shared the news with his Australian teammates ahead of play on day four at the MCG.

Siddle, 35, informed Australia coach Justin Langer of his intentions to retire from the international game on Boxing Day, but held off telling the rest of the squad.

He played in 67 Tests wearing the Baggy Green, claiming 221 wickets after making his debut in 2008. He also appeared in 20 ODI's and two T20's.

The biggest moment of his Test career came on his birthday in 2010 against England when he claimed an electric hat-trick.

"It's always hard to know when the right time is. It was sort of the Ashes. The Ashes was the main goal, to try and get on that touring party, be a part of that series," Siddle said on Fox Cricket moments after telling his teammates.

"Once I ticked that off, I'd been chatting with Tim Paine and Justin Langer throughout that series. I thought I could have done it there, but the chance of maybe getting one last crack to play for Australia, to do it at home would've been nice.

Congratulations to Peter Siddle, a champion of our game, who has today announced his retirement from international cricket. He finished with 221 Test wickets, including a memorable Ashes hat-trick on his birthday at the Gabba. Thanks for the memories Sidds! pic.twitter.com/Rl8UChz8pI — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 28, 2019

Stream the AUS v NZ Domain Test Series LIVE & Ad-Break Free During Play on KAYO with FOX CRICKET's unmatched commentary line-up. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

"I'm obviously very happy and a bit sad.

"As a young kid, I dreamt of playing cricket for Australia. That's easy to say, everyone probably does it, but I wanted to fulfill it.

To do that I obviously had to train hard - I wasn't naturally talented."

"As a young kid, I wasn't super talented. I had to work hard for it, and I think just being able to play, to walk out and wear the Baggy Green.

"The three fast bowlers that are playing this Test match - I played in all their debuts. To see them go about it now, you see how good they are. I love watching them play.

"Everytime I stepped out was amazing.

"Just to play (Test) was amazing. To play as many as I did was pretty special. At the moment, it's pretty fresh, I just told the boys."

Siddle was named in the extended squad for the Boxing Day Test but fell short of earning a spot in the starting XI.

Breaking: Peter Siddle has announced his retirement from international cricket.



Simon Katich: "He's had a fantastic career for Australia, he's much loved by his teammates and they'll miss him around the group." pic.twitter.com/ktUVdgonsc — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 28, 2019

REACTION TO SIDDLE'S RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

"The year after I retired from playing, Matty Hayden and Ricky Ponting were raving about this guy called Peter Siddle," Justin Langer said on Channel 7's cricket coverage.

"If it came from them, you knew it was right and so it proved. He is an unbelievable bloe and an extremely good cricketer.

"He is the everything of what a team player is. He has given his heart and soul to the Australian team and the game of cricket."

"He's had a fantastic career for Australia, he's much loved by his teammates and they'll miss him around the group," former teammate Simon Katich said on Channel 7.

"From the moment that I saw Peter Siddle, I just wanted to have him in my team every single game," Ricky Ponting added.

"Congrats to Peter Siddle on a great career, well played champion," former Australia coach Darren Lehmann tweeted.

One of the good guys @petersiddle403 .. Fantastic international career comes to an end .. Must be a captains dream .. Just give him a banana and he runs in all day for the team .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 29, 2019

Congratulations @petersiddle403 on an outstanding international career. A bowler who showed enormous courage and skill, as a team man an absolute gem! — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 29, 2019

Congratulations on a brilliant international career @petersiddle403

Outstanding bowler

Unbelievable competitor

The greatest team man https://t.co/uNEEIETvOu — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) December 29, 2019

Congratulations to popular Striker @petersiddle403 on an incredible international career 💙 👏 #BlueEnergy — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) December 28, 2019

Was lucky enough to cover two test tours where Peter Siddle was a member of the squad. Always had time to say g’day to teammates, opposition, fans and media. Lovely bloke. You could see why various Aussie captains loved having him in their teams. — Ed Jackson (@edjacko) December 28, 2019

Breaking. Peter Siddle retires from international cricket. 67 Tests 221 wickets. Great man. — Peter Lalor (@plalor) December 28, 2019