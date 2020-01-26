Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Mt Beerwah rescue
News

Chopper airlifts trapped hikers off side of popular mountain

Ashley Carter
25th Jan 2020 5:47 PM | Updated: 26th Jan 2020 9:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO hikers have been winched to safety after they became trapped on a small ledge on the side of Mt Beerwah yesterday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said three crews were called to the popular mountain at 3.30pm.

The men, aged in their early 20s, were coming down the mountain when they realised they'd taken the wrong track.

One of them then slipped and fell about 8m.

The second man made his way down to check on his friend, who had suffered only minor cuts.

They were on a small ledge about three-quarters of the way up Mt Beerwah and couldn't reach a walking track, so called triple-0 for help.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived just after 4.30pm and winched a critical care flight paramedic to the ledge.

The bushwalkers were winched to the chopper one at a time before being flown to the bottom of the mountain, where an emergency services command centre had been established.

Neither of the men required hospitalisation.

editors picks glass house mountains mt beerwah vertical rescue
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Are you a good bloke? And why can’t women be one?

        premium_icon Are you a good bloke? And why can’t women be one?

        Business One clever Aussie has been awarded a PhD for research into identifying what it is to be a ‘good bloke’ in Australia

        Why these caravan parks are becoming food destinations

        premium_icon Why these caravan parks are becoming food destinations

        News GOING camping no longer means forsaking comfort.

        Surfing therapy for children with autism coming to region

        premium_icon Surfing therapy for children with autism coming to region

        News FIFTH event at Lennox Head on Australia Day.

        'We're really sorry': Why popular pit-stop is closing

        premium_icon 'We're really sorry': Why popular pit-stop is closing

        Business The business has been an institution for locals and travellers alike