Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services are responding to reports of a fallen tree on the M1 near Byron Bay. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Dallinger
Emergency services are responding to reports of a fallen tree on the M1 near Byron Bay. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Dallinger
News

Crews respond to reports of fallen tree on M1

Liana Boss
14th Dec 2020 10:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have been called to reports of a fallen tree on the Pacific Motorway near Byron Bay.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the incident, approaching Ewingsdale Rd, was reported shortly after 10am.

Byron Shire Council also posted to social media confirming they had received reports of a tree on the highway between Tyagarah and the Byron Bay exit.

“Avoid travel through this area if possible,” the council said.

It is understood one of two southbound lanes is closed.

Transport for NSW and other emergency services are understood to be responding to the scene.

northern rivers flood northern rivers storm northern rivers traffic pacific highway
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        1200 homes without electricity as powerlines come down

        Premium Content 1200 homes without electricity as powerlines come down

        News Essential Energy has reported some outages across the Northern Rivers.

        Black market ‘medical’ cannabis has ‘unintended effects’

        Premium Content Black market ‘medical’ cannabis has ‘unintended effects’

        News Saying it was “medicinal” didn’t cut it, says magistrate

        PHOTOS: Big wet causes flash flooding

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Big wet causes flash flooding

        Weather Parts of the region have copped almost 400mm of rain

        More than 100mm of rain at 60+ weather stations

        Premium Content More than 100mm of rain at 60+ weather stations

        Weather The Northern Rivers has copped a huge drenching