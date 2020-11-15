Crews kept busy fighting fire in nature reserve

Meerschaum Vale brigade was called to a bush fire on the Tuckean Swamp on Saturday. Picture: Meerschaum Vale RFS Picture: Meerschaum Vale RFS

Meerschaum Vale brigade was called to a bush fire on the Tuckean Swamp on Saturday. Picture: Meerschaum Vale RFS Picture: Meerschaum Vale RFS

A FIRE at Meerschaum Vale ran through two properties and spotted into a nature reserve yesterday.

Meerschaum Vale brigade was called to a bush fire on the Tuckean Swamp on Saturday. Picture: Meerschaum Vale RFS

Meerschaum Vale brigade was called to a bush fire on the Tuckean Swamp at 1:53pm on Saturday, and was joined by crews from Wardell, Alstonville and Wyrallah RFS and National Parks.

The fire ran through two properties east of Henderson drain before spotting over the link drain into Tuckean Nature Reserve.

On social media, the Meerschaum Vale brigade posted a fire truck became stuck in a drain and “will hopefully be salvaged tomorrow while crews from NPWS will attempt to contain the fire to the Nature Reserve”.

Meerschaum Vale brigade was called to a bush fire on the Tuckean Swamp on Saturday. One fire truck remains stuck in a drain and will hopefully be salvaged tomorrow while crews from NPWS will attempt to contain the fire to the Nature Reserve. Picture: Meerschaum Vale RFS

Meerschaum Vale brigade was called back to the Justelius Rd fire at 9:27pm to a reported flare up and smoke sighting however no flare up could be found.

Fires Near Me lists the fire as Under Control, and has burnt 96ha.

The brigade warned there may be heavy smoke in the area over the next few days as the fire continues to smoulder and flare within containment lines.

Only call triple-0 if you sight flames outside of containment lines.