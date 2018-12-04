Menu
UNDER CONTROL: Crews are continuing to monitor the bushfire at Karara.
News

Crews continue to monitor scene at Karara bushfire

Elyse Wurm
by
4th Dec 2018 8:04 AM

FIREFIGHTERS will return to the scene of the Karara bushfire this morning to monitor the blaze.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said crews reported they had left the scene overnight, but would continue to monitor the fire as it continued to burn.

At this stage the fire is under control.

An advice warning still remains in place for the Karara bushfire, advising residents to keep up to date with the state of the fire and decide what actions to take if the situation changes.

Phone 000 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

Warwick Daily News

