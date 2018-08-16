Two hospitalised after multi-car crash on busy Rocky bridge
UPDATE 8am: TWO people were taken to Rockhampton Hospital after a multi-car crash on a busy city bridge this morning.
A spokesperson from Queensland Ambulance Service said two patients were transported in a stable condition to hospital.
Crews have now left the scene.
BREAKING: PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a crash on a busy Rockhampton bridge this morning as peak hour traffic begins.
Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the south-bound lane of Neville Hewitt Bridge, Rockhampton around 6.50am to reports of a two-vehicle crash.
Initial reports indicate one person is still inside a vehicle complaining of chest pain.
There are no other serious injuries.
Avoid the area if possible.