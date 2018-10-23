Credits roll on film festival

CLOSING GALA: It was a time to relax and celebrate at the Byron Bay Film Festival closing gala.

CLOSING GALA: It was a time to relax and celebrate at the Byron Bay Film Festival closing gala. Lyn McCarthy

THE curtain has dropped on what has been another stellar Byron Bay Film Festival for 2018.

While there were some special encore viewings on Sunday, the festival finished in a flourish on Saturday night with the glitzy closing gala.

CLOSING GALA: It was a time to relax and celebrate at the Byron Bay Film Festival closing gala. Lyn McCarthy

The closing gala party hosted the Australian premiere of long-awaited Sharkwater: Extinction final film from Rob Stewart, the award-winning documentarian, photographer, and conservationist.

Mr Stewart's last documentary has been heralded as a thrilling expose on the illegal shark-fin industry and a rousing call to save an imperiled animal from the edge of extinction.

Building on the research, passion, and sometimes daredevil first-person investigative work of Mr Stewart;s 2006's Sharkwater documentary, Sharkwater Extinction updates and expands on the fight by Stewart and others to halt the hunting of sharks, which are often killed just for their fins.

The red carpet party gave festival participants the chance to celebrate and mingle with directors, organisers and film stars alike, and to raise a glass to another successful celebration of cinema.