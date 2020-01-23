Creative young minds put to LEGO test against clock

This dog created by Jessica Zomer, 8, won first place in her heat on Thursday afternoon in the Great LEGO Building Challenge happening all this week at Grafton Shoppingworld.

PARENTS are walking away gobsmacked at what their children are capable of as the Great Lego Building Challenge proves popular at Grafton Shoppingworld.

All this week children are being put to the test to create their own Lego masterpieces within a 20-minute timeframe.

Contestants have a common pool of Lego pieces to draw from, with first, second and third in each of the 20 heats held during the week qualifying for Saturday's finals. There has been no shortage of competition, with spots filling up quickly for each of the four daily heats, including the 1.30pm timeslot yesterday for budding builders aged eight to 14.

Major placegetters in the Thursday afternoon heat of the Great LEGO Building Challenge happening all this week at Grafton Shoppingworld were Jago Trevillian (2nd), 10, Jessica Zomer (1st), 8 and Alys Trevillian (3rd), 8.

Heat winner Jessica Zomer created a white dog out of the available pieces. The eight-year-old said this was the third year in a row she had entered.

"Even though I don't do a lot of Lego, I try to challenge myself to do better each time. I did flamingos the last two times because I love flamingos. I thought a dog might be easier.

"I finished with five minutes left, so I added a bone."

Jago Trevillian, 10, loves playing with Lego and he constructed an intricate medieval tower to earn second place.

"First I built the structure, then worked on the staircase. When I finished I had more time so I built all these bushes around it."

Jago's sister Alys, 8, built an impressive giant Lego man to finish in third place.

"I was thinking of an animal but I couldn't find any pieces, so I did a guy. I finished five seconds before the time limit."

All three are looking forward to seeing what they can create when they return for the final on Saturday.

Young Lego enthusiasts have until Friday to show off their craft, with heats for ages 3 to 7 at 10.30am and 12.30pm, and heats for ages 8 to 14 at 11.30am and 1.30pm.

GREAT LEGO BUILDING CHALLENGE

• Two age groups (3-7, 8-14)

• 20-minute heats Mon-Fri at 10.30am (3-7), 11.30am (8-14), 12.30pm (3-7), 1.30pm (8-14).

• Finals on Saturday at 11.30am (3-7) and 12.30pm (8-14)

• Total prize package valued over $800.