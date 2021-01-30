Menu
A routine Saturday morning turned into something out of a movie for Jesse Mulligan who came face-to-face with a stolen car thief.
Crime

‘Crazy’ morning: Dad and dog help track down teen

by Shayla Bulloch
30th Jan 2021 11:11 AM
A ROUTINE Saturday morning turned into something out of a movie for a Condon resident who came face-to-face with a stolen car thief.

Jesse Mulligan was up about 6.30am getting ready for work at his Riverway Dr home when he heard a massive "bang".

"I heard a noise and the cop car had hit a street pole," he said.

Jesse Mulligan, a witness to the crash this morning. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Jesse Mulligan, a witness to the crash this morning. Picture: Alix Sweeney

He came out to have a look and saw a pair of people walking almost get collected by a stolen Prado.

"There was bystanders just walking over there and misses them by this much," he said, his arms extending to about 1m apart.

Jesse said "six or seven teenagers" run in all directions out of a stolen Prado that had been stopped by a police car.

One of the teenagers ran over towards Jesse's house and tried to jump the fence.

"I was standing at the fence and he just stopped."

"I said 'you wouldn't want to jump this fence'."

As the group fled, Jesse said his dad took control, grabbed their dog and helped police track one of the teenagers down.

"We seen they were still looking for some so dad grabbed our dog."

The teenager was found by the river, but one other juvenile is still on the run.

"It's been a pretty crazy morning," Jesse said.

