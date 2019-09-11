Menu
Login
The truck wound up on a roof in Canada.
The truck wound up on a roof in Canada.
News

CRAZY: How did this truckie walk away from this?

Kate Dodd
by
11th Sep 2019 9:21 AM

IF THIS happened to you, you'd climb out of your truck looking just as stunned as this Canadian truck driver. 

WATCH THE VIDEO 

In footage posted to Facebook by Sharon Gauthier, a Penske truck appears to veer off into a ditch, catapulting the back end up into the air before gracefully landing onto someone's roof. 

According to police in Alban, Ontario, where the incident occurred, nobody was inside the home at the time and noone was hurt. 

The driver of the truck, a 24-year-old man, was charged with careless driving. 

More Stories

canada penske truck truck driver
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    New specialist centre in Byron

    New specialist centre in Byron

    News A NEW purpose-built facility, designed for a range of visiting specialists and complementary health care providers has opened in Byron Bay.

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    News What you should not do when there is a high risk of fire

    Byron Bay Film Festival off to a very French start

    Byron Bay Film Festival off to a very French start

    News Byron Film Festival director says 2019 program will inspire hope.

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Environment Ban on solid fuel fires in State forests comes into effect on Sunday