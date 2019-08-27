Hadids stun in all-nude VMAs outfits

Gigi Hadid, left, and Bella Hadid arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Gigi Hadid, left, and Bella Hadid arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/AP

Two of music's biggest female stars are expected to dominate today's MTV Video Music Awards, with Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift both leading nominations with 12 each.

The ceremony will air live on Foxtel channel MTV from 10am today, with an hour of red carpet highlights airing beforehand.

Hosted by US comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, the ceremony will feature performances from Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, new couple Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello, and today's Video Vanguard award winner Missy Elliott.

Before all that: the red carpet. The MTV VMAs rarely disappoints when it comes to extreme celeb fashions …

Hello to singer Quin, who clearly decided a thigh-high split just wouldn't do and instead opted for a hip-high split on her dress - apparently without underwear, too. Let's hope it's not windy:

6LACK & Quiñ on the red carpet for the MTV VMAS pic.twitter.com/aikh4Luide — 6LACK DAILY (@6LACKDAILY) August 26, 2019

Supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid wore head-to-toe nude shades:

Gigi Hadid, left, and Bella Hadid arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Evan Agostini/AP

Superstar Taylor Swift released her colourful new album Lover last week - and she's bringing the colour to the red carpet with this oh-so-80s look:

Taylor Swift. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Look kinda familiar though? Weirdly, it's a dead ringer for an outfit she wore to another major award show only weeks ago - here she is at the Teen Choice awards on August 11:

Taylor Swift accepts the Icon award at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Hermosa Beach, Calif. Danny Moloshok/AP

Reality TV personality Tana Mongeau channelled one of the most iconic VMAs moments ever - Britney's 2001 snake-handling Slave 4 U performance:

Tana Mongeau arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Evan Agostini/AP

Reggaeton artist Bad Bunny is taking no chances this flu season:

Bad Bunny arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Evan Agostini/AP

Rapper Justina Valetine also went with a slogan-printed dress - she's a 'NASTY WOMAN':

Justina Valentine arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Evan Agostini/AP

Actual queen Lizzo is channelling vintage Liz Taylor bombshell in this rich red number - emblazoned with the word 'SIREN', in case you needed telling:

Lizzo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Evan Agostini/AP

Singer Bebe Rexha's dress feels... stiff? Costumey? About six inches too short? Circle appropriate.

Bebe Rexha arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Evan Agostini/AP

Swedish singer Zara Larsson is giving us Little Bo Peep vibes - where are the sheep?

Award show or royal wedding? Picture: Getty

Sweet But Psycho singer Ava Max's music sounds like Lady Gaga circa 2010 - and she's biting her style too:

Ava Max. Picture: Getty

Here's US radio personality Nessa in a figure-hugging ruched nude dress:

Nessa arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/AP

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion looks ready for battle in studded thigh-high boots:

Megan Thee Stallion. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

And here's Megan again after a quick costume change:

Megan Thee Stallion, center, performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Charles Sykes/AP

More to come …