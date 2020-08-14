Menu
Speed may have contributed to the death of a motorist who had been fined for drink driving a week earlier.
News

Crash victim fined for drink driving a week before death

by Pete Martinelli and Grace Mason
14th Aug 2020 3:08 PM
SPEED may have contributed to the death of a 29-year old motorist who had been fined for drink driving a week earlier.

Sam Hendry, 29, died on Wednesday when his white Mazda 3 rolled over on the Captain Cook Highway at Kewarra Beach, while driving south toward Cairns.

"Early indications are that speed may have been a contributing factor," Sergeant Scott Ezard of the Forensic Crash Unit said.

"Toxicology for alcohol and drugs will be part of the coronial investigation."

Sam Hendry is being remembered as a “wonderful young man”.

Mr Hendry had been fined for driving under the influence on August 4 and was permitted to drive only for work purposes under a restricted licence.

Cairns police have asked for any motorists or residents who may have seen the accident to come forward.

"We are calling for witnesses who may have been in the vicinity or who may have dashcam footage," Sgt Ezard said.

Mr Hendry is being remembered as a "wonderful young man."

Sam Hendry, 29, was killed in a fatal rollover near the Kewarra Beach roundabout on the Captain Cook Highway. PICTURE: Pete Martinelli.

It is understood that Mr Hendry's girlfriend was following his car at the time of the rollover.

Ms Hendry arrived at the scene shortly after.

The pair had been returning to Bayview Heights from Clifton Beach.

"The message here is that people need to drive to the road conditions," Sgt Ezard said.

