CBD crash driver four times over limit

13th Apr 2019 11:51 AM

A driver whose car struck three pedestrians in Brisbane was allegedly four times over the legal alcohol limit, police say.

The 28-year-old man's car struck three 18-year-olds crossing Adelaide St into King George Square about 12.45am on Saturday.

The Redbank Plains man was detained by officers and returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.234, more than four times the legal limit, police said.

The two women and man who were hit were taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver is due to face the Brisbane Magistrates Court on April 26 charged with drink driving and unlicensed driving.

