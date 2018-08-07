Crash at notorious intersection puts woman in hospital

Emergency services attend to a two car collision near Ferry Park at Maclean.

A NOTORIOUS road intersection with the Pacific Highway near Maclean has claimed another victim.

Shortly before midday yesterday two vehicles collided at the intersection of Cameron St and the highway, near Ferry Park.

A woman believed to be in her 50s was taken by road ambulance to hospital and medics treated at least one other person at the scene.

The intersection has been a notorious crash site over the years, with the most recent fatalities occurring in December last year when two cars collided head-on, not far from yesterday's accident scene.

A little more than a year earlier the same stretch of road was the scene for a crash between a motorcycle and a truck which resulted in the death of the motor bike rider.

The stretch of road has been listed as one of the deadliest on the NSW North Coast.