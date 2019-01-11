Craig McLachlan charged with sex offences

Menu
Actor Craig McLachlan has been charged with assault and sex offences.

Victoria Police said a 53-year-old NSW man had been charged on one count of common law assault, eight counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted indecent assault.

He was charged on summons to appear at Melbourne Magistrates' Court on February 8.

McLachlan, who won the Gold Logie in 1990 as the most popular personality on Australian TV, become a household name after first appearing in the TV show Neighbours.

He went on to star in Home & Away and the Australian production of The Rocky Horror Show as Frank-N-Furter, for which he won the Helpmann Award for Best Male Actor in a Musical.

More recently he has appeared on the ABC TV show The Doctor Black Mysteries.

