Former wife slams Lowndes in public post

CRAIG Lowndes' ex-wife has accused the car racing champion of disappointing his children, in a public social media post that claims he neglected to tell them about his retirement plans.

The three-time V8 Supercar champion from Brisbane announced on Friday he would finish up full-time racing at the end of this year's Supercars season.

Craig Lowndes and Natalie, pictured in 2002, were together for 14 years.

But his ex-wife Natalie yesterday slammed the 44-year-old for failing to tell his children of his plans, saying they had to find out via social media and that he had reached a "new level of low".

"The kids did not know about his retirement and found out when the world was told," she wrote on Facebook.

Natalie said she and her children drove from Cairns to Townsville to support Lowndes "after seeing the emotional press release on social media", but said he did not spend time with them.

"Thanks for the 2 minutes you spent with our daughter," she wrote.

"She stood and waited patiently watching you, waiting for you to acknowledge her and include her in something. You broke your girls (sic) heart. Good luck with your retirement 'old mate'."

The couple announced their split in 2011 after 14 years together. He has since remarried.