Craftitecture conference in Byron Bay

A GROUP of leading Australian architects will be in Byron Bay for Craftitecture Archimeet Seminar from 10am-5.30pm on Friday, May 19 at the Byron Community Centre.

Hosted by the Australian Institute of Architects NSW, the one-day conference looks at the way craft in architecture has been re-imagined throughout history.

"The seminar will explore the role of craft in contemporary architecture, seen through the work of three practices from Melbourne, Brisbane and Cairns,” Local architect Harley Graham said.

"To reflect the diversity of how craft can respond to climate, the conference will welcome three architects from varying climates and environmental typologies - the colder, dense urban environments of Melbourne, the subtropical sub-urban expanse of Brisbane and the tropic rainforests of Cairns.

"The idea is to continue to build a strong architectural discourse in Australia, one that listens to climate, culture and place in order to establish a shared datum for our connection and response to environment as an art form.”

- For info and bookings go to: ArchiMEET Craftitecture on Facebook