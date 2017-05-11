News

Craftitecture conference in Byron Bay

Christian Morrow
| 11th May 2017 10:50 AM
CONFERENCE: Byron Bay based architect Harley Graham.
CONFERENCE: Byron Bay based architect Harley Graham.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A GROUP of leading Australian architects will be in Byron Bay for Craftitecture Archimeet Seminar from 10am-5.30pm on Friday, May 19 at the Byron Community Centre.

Hosted by the Australian Institute of Architects NSW, the one-day conference looks at the way craft in architecture has been re-imagined throughout history.

"The seminar will explore the role of craft in contemporary architecture, seen through the work of three practices from Melbourne, Brisbane and Cairns,” Local architect Harley Graham said.

"To reflect the diversity of how craft can respond to climate, the conference will welcome three architects from varying climates and environmental typologies - the colder, dense urban environments of Melbourne, the subtropical sub-urban expanse of Brisbane and the tropic rainforests of Cairns.

"The idea is to continue to build a strong architectural discourse in Australia, one that listens to climate, culture and place in order to establish a shared datum for our connection and response to environment as an art form.”

- For info and bookings go to: ArchiMEET Craftitecture on Facebook

Byron Shire News

Topics:  australian institute of architects nsw byron bay craftitecture archimeet harley graham architects

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Craftitecture conference in Byron Bay

Craftitecture conference in Byron Bay

ARCHITECTURE seminar in Byron Bay looks toward common connection with Australian environment.

EDITORIAL: Sit up straight, Mister Gonski's coming

SUPERNINTENDO GONSKI: Will he confiscate everyone's favourite political football and lock it in the store room until twenty past three this afternoon.

Who'd be a kid these days? It's scary out there.

Hospital site sold to council for one dollar

BARGAIN: On Facebook Byron Mayor Simon Richardson said, "The power of $1- this little thing just bought the Mullum Hospital Site!”

Byron Council buys old Mullum Hospital site for a buck

Byron Shire rates are heading north

ON THE RISE: Byron Shire rates are going up.

Special rate rise approved for Byron Shire.

Local Partners

Craftitecture conference in Byron Bay

ARCHITECTURE seminar in Byron Bay looks toward common connection with Australian environment.

The Hussy Hicks are ready to raise above the flood

MUDDY WATERS: The Hussy Hicks at their property in Boatharbour, Lismore, days after the March 31 floods.

Local duo ready to help others in this week's fundraiser concert

Splendour VIP passes raise massive sum for flood relief

FUN IN THE SUN: Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

50 Flood Relief Gold Passes were auctioned last week

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Glitta Supernova, our bizarre queen of cabaret

DIFFERENT: Northern Rivers-raised burlesque artist Glitta Supernova will be part of the Guilty Pleasures Festival in Brunwick Heads this weekend.

At the Guilty Pleasures Cabaret and Burlesque Festival this weekend

'Did you enjoy my husband?': The tear-filled text

A DEVASTATED wife on Channel Nine series The Last Resort has shared the text message she sent her husband’s mistress after she found out about their affair.

The Last Resort’s disastrous ratings debut

Last Resort contestants Sharday and Josh.

NINE’S much-hyped show has been labelled a “spectacular failure”.

Myf’s European dream gig

Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst are SBS's new Eurovision hosts.

Myf Warhurst is in Kiev to host SBS’s coverage of Eurovision.

The Hussy Hicks are ready to raise above the flood

MUDDY WATERS: The Hussy Hicks at their property in Boatharbour, Lismore, days after the March 31 floods.

Local duo ready to help others in this week's fundraiser concert

What's on the big screen this week

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

RIDLEY Scott's new Alien film will make you jump.

Billy Crudup: not as alien as you think

US actor/cast member Billy Crudup arrives for the world premiere of Alien: Covenant in London.

ALIEN: Covenant star has embraced his weirdness on the screen.

Ian Thorpe: I didn't realise that this can still happen

Ian Thorpe reveals his coming out journey on Anh’s Brush with Fame

IAN Thorpe is the happiest he’s ever been

3 Bed Home In The Heart Of Mullumbimby Village

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Brand new, nothing to do this low maintenance home is stylishly appointed with spotted gum timber floors, crisp modern decor and an abundance of natural light. A...

CURRENTLY UNDER OFFER

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830,000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Home With Pool In Sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and...

Character Cottage - Close To Town

10B Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

Hidden behind a six foot privacy fence with the front gate opening to the most gorgeous white timber cottage. Across the path through the large, secure yard the...

Live the Ubud Lifestyle in Bangalow!

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1 - $1.1mil ...

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,295,000 to $1,395,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Central Unit in Byron Bay

14/5-9 Somerset Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 $659,000 to...

This renovated and extremely well positioned unit is walking distance to everything…location, location, location! It is situated at the back of 'Somerset Court'...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 $4,600,000 to...

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!