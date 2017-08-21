CRACKdown: Nudists targeted amid allegations of sleaze

An unidentified nudist pictured at a “clothes-optional” beach at Point Addis in Victoria. Picture: David Crosling/file

POLICE are targeting nudists on a "clothes-optional" strip of beach at Byron Bay after a spate of lurid sexual behaviour.

But the local council and National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) are passing the buck over who should take responsibility for alerting the public about the nude beach at Tyagarah.

Police say the Tyagarah Lakes and beach area is a well-known meeting place for hanky panky.

This year, they launched a crackdown on offenders after reports of nefarious behaviour in the paradise-like locale.

Byron Shire Council also confirmed they had received complaints from residents about sleazy goings on.

