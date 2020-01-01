Menu
The front cover of the official Cowboys 2020 calendar featuring players Jordan McLean, Josh McGuire, Michael Morgan and Jason Taumalolo.
Rugby League

Cowboys calendar bungles sparks confusion

by MATTHEW ELKERTON
1st Jan 2020 5:10 PM | Updated: 5:28 PM
NORTH Queensland Cowboys fans have been left a little confused at the start of the new year after opening their official 2020 Cowboys calendars.

Michael Morgan adorns the spread for the opening month of the year, but a glaring error beneath the skipper has been revealed.

January 16, which is meant to be on the third Thursday of the month, has been pushed back to the Friday, pushing out every date in the month.

The calendar has completely left off January 31, which falls on the final Friday of the month.

The error has been printed in all calendars and the mistake is understood to be outside the club's control.

The calendar includes images of several Cowboys favourites including a barnstorming Jason Taumalolo, try-scoring Kyle Feldt and 2019 recruit Scott Drinkwater.

The official Cowboys calendar has been misprinted with January 16 pushed back a day to Friday.

The calendars are produced under licence from the NRL by Universal Magazines, a subsidiary of Universal Media Company in Sydney.

Universal Media Company produces several niche magazines including Parks & Leisure, Quilters Companion and Outdoor Design and Living.

The company was unable to be reached for comment.

