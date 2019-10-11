Menu
Login
Cow spotted on Monash Picture: Vic Roads Twitter
Cow spotted on Monash Picture: Vic Roads Twitter
News

Cow stranded on Monash Freeway

11th Oct 2019 7:18 AM

In-bound traffic is moo-ving slowly on the Monash Freeway this morning, with a cow stranded on the grass median strip just before Clyde Road.

Police and rangers are on the scene to help the stranded animal as it casually chews on some grass.

 

 

The operation has brought the speed limit down to 40km/h, with traffic backed up to Officer South Road.

More Stories

clyde road cow monash freeway

Top Stories

    Weaving magic at Byron Fim Festival

    Weaving magic at Byron Fim Festival

    News MEASURE for Measure is a natural choice for Opening Night of the 2019 Byron Bay Film Fesival.

    Art, music and Venus at Kokomo

    Art, music and Venus at Kokomo

    News Energy of love and creativity is anticipated at this exhibition.

    On green to raise funds for hospital

    On green to raise funds for hospital

    News Byron Central Hospital's Charity Golf Day is on this Sunday.

    End of an era for the Rams

    End of an era for the Rams

    News DISAPPOINTING end to season for Rams as they farewell Damon Bell.