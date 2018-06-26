Menu
Login
Cows on the road are a daily danger on the Northern Rivers.
Cows on the road are a daily danger on the Northern Rivers. Susanna Freymark
News

Cow killed in crash: Police warning to farmers, drivers

26th Jun 2018 10:10 AM | Updated: 11:53 AM

POLICE have urged farmers to ensure their livestock are secure after a cow died following a crash.

Richmond Police District officers and other emergency services were called to Wyrallah Road near Woodburn after a car struck a cow last night.

The car was destroyed but the young driver was uninjured.

Police attended to euthanise the badly injured cow.

"Farmers, please ensure your fences are intact and the gates are shut," the Richmond Police District posted on Facebook.

"Drivers, when on our country roads at night use extra caution.

"A black cow can seem almost invisible at night until it is too late."

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Hiatus Kaiyote sampled by Beyonce and Jay-Z

    Hiatus Kaiyote sampled by Beyonce and Jay-Z

    Music POPULAR Future Soul Melbourne band is coming to the Northern Rivers next week.

    Bluesman Lloyd Spiegel takes the backroads to our stages

    Bluesman Lloyd Spiegel takes the backroads to our stages

    Music Musician will bring his latest album next month

    It takes a village to raise a family

    It takes a village to raise a family

    News Seminar to help with raining families

    Celebrating a legend with a special vision

    Celebrating a legend with a special vision

    News Heavy metal at local gallery

    Local Partners