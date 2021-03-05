COVID SCHOOL RULES: Find out what’s changed

Restrictions have eased in NSW public schools as of Monday

Restrictions have eased in NSW public schools as of Monday

There is good news for parents with restrictions in schools set to be eased back as the COVID situation continues to abate in New South Wales.



From Monday, parents will be allowed back onto school grounds, dancing activities to proceed and singing groups to recommence in a COVID-safe way.

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell thanked NSW school communities for their patience and innovative thinking during the pandemic.

“We are grateful to parents, teachers and principals who have worked tirelessly to keep school communities safe during the pandemic and ensure students continue to receive a high-quality education,” Ms Mitchell said.

“I am pleased parents are now allowed to return to school grounds, watch school sports and be involved again in school activities.

“Schools will continue to operate in a COVID-safe way with less restrictions in place. Hand sanitiser and enhanced cleaning will remain in place in all schools.”

From Monday, March 8, the following restrictions will be eased:



Parents and caretakers are able to enter school grounds but should continue to follow COVID-safe practices, including physical distancing.

Parents and caretakers can attend school sporting events. School sporting should align with requirements for community sporting competitions and training activities in NSW.

There are no recommended limits on singing groups in schools, including for in-class educational activities such as group repetition, chanting, recitation, or singing activities. Five metres is recommended between a group of performing singers and the audience, where practicable.

Dancing activities, including dance classes, balls, formals and social events, can proceed, but organisers should select venues with adequate floor space to comply with any venue restrictions.

Gathering of parents and community members for school events, such as P & C meetings, can continue in a COVID-safe way.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard thanked school communities for following the health advice.

“NSW started its vaccine rollout and we have been able to ease restrictions, including in schools, which is a terrific achievement,” Mr Hazzard said.

“However, the pandemic is not over yet. We still need principals, teachers, parents and students to continue to follow the health advice while at the same time enabling parents to support their children’s studies.”

Teachers, students or parents who have COVID-19 symptoms should not attend school until a negative test has been received.

Detailed guidance for schools has been updated to reflect these changes and principals are pleased to welcome parents and carers back to school.

Schools will continue to have COVID-19 Safety Plans and record keeping procedures in place. Visitors to NSW public schools must still use of the Service NSW QR code system at the school’s reception.