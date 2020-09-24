COVID restrictions relaxed for weddings, schools, sport

BRIDAL parties of up to 20 people will be allowed to dance at weddings and both parents will be permitted to watch on the sidelines at school sport this weekend, under a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions announced by the NSW government.

And some regulations for schools will also change for term 4, with a return to regular school sporting activities.

However parents will be prevented from attending school sport during the day.

Singing and choirs will be back on for up for five people and music ensembles will return to normal however social distancing will apply.

It comes as NSW recorded just one case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hour reporting period, with no community transmissions reported once again.

"Till 8pm last night we only had one cases in quarantine and no cases of community transmission," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

"However, since 8 o'clock last night and not included in today's numbers, we have had one case which is still under investigation.

"There is a possible known link and investigations are underway."

Gladys Berejiklian

Minister for Sport Geoff Lee said all parents will be able to attend their child's sports games from this weekend.

"It is great news today that both parents can watch their kid from this weekend, score a try or kick a goal," he said.

"In fact, more than both parents can go as long as they practice social distancing and follow the COVID plan.

"It's welcome news, we know that finals start this weekend, this will allow more than two parents to actually watch their children play.

"Following your venue's COVIDSafe plan is important but most of all use common sense."