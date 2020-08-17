Menu
COVID BREACH: 1500 people at illegal doof party

Rebecca Lollback
by
17th Aug 2020 7:04 AM
A 50-YEAR-OLD from Wilsons Creek has been fined $1000 for hosting an unauthorised doof party that breached COVID-19 restrictions.

The party was held on July 4 at Wilsons Creek, about 10km south-west of Mullumbimby, and attracted an estimated crowd of 1000-1500 attendees.

Following numerous community complaints regarding the illegal gathering in contravention of the NSW Health Minister's Public Health (COVID-19) Directions, officers from the Tweed-Byron Police District attended the remote location about 3am on July 5.

Following an investigation, officers from Tweed-Byron Licensing Police identified a man who attended Byron Bay backpacker hostels to promote the event.

On Friday, August 14, police issued a 50-year-old Wilsons Creek man - who is the owner of the property where the event occurred - with a $1000 infringement notice.

The public is reminded that parties on private properties are limited to a maximum of 20 guests, excluding those people who live there.

Inquiries are continuing with Byron Shire Council regarding further breaches relating to this party.

Lismore Northern Star

