Detail of coronavirus test sample.
No change to test requirements from health district

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
17th Apr 2020 12:47 PM | Updated: 18th Apr 2020 5:35 PM
THE Northern NSW Local Health District has refuted reports that there are changes in the methods for COVID-19 testing.

A spokeswoman said that NSW Health prioritises COVID testing to areas where there is a small number of cases of community transmission but the source has not been identified.

"Federal Health advice has been for any healthcare worker, aged care worker, disability services worker or other person providing care to vulnerable people to seek testing if they are unwell," she said.

"There is no test that can predict whether or not someone will become unwell after exposure to a confirmed case and therefore testing on people with no symptoms can often lead to false negative results.

"For this reason, NSW Health only tests people with symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, sore throat, a dry cough or other respiratory symptoms."

There have been eight recorded cases of COVID-19 recorded in the Clarence Valley, with a total of 56 cases across the NNSWLHD as of Wednesday night, an increase of two cases in the past 24 hours.

Of these cases, there are currently two patients under hospital care, with one in ICU.

Two of these cases are listed as a contact of a confirmed case or cluster, and two with unknown contact.

Health district executive Wayne Jones said he wished to thank the community for their support and engagement with the public health orders restrictions.

"It's pleasing to see the numbers of new cases in our region slowing, and I want to acknowledge the efforts that have been made by our local residents in helping bring this about," he said.

"I encourage everyone to continue with handwashing and physical distancing which have been working so well to date.

"At the hospital level, we're continuing to prepare for any increase in positive cases that may occur over the coming months, and our staff are doing a great job in adapting to new directives and in some cases, new roles, as our response evolves."

