Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Roache has not made the trip with his teammates. AAP Image/David Rowland.
Roache has not made the trip with his teammates. AAP Image/David Rowland.
Rugby League

COVID-19 forces Warrior to stay behind

by Nick Walshaw
3rd May 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Warriors player Nathaniel Roache is understood to have missed the club's hyped flight into Tamworth on Sunday morning, making him the first player to be stood down by rugby league's strict new COVID-19 guidelines.

After weeks of headlines surrounding the Warriors Australian arrival, Roache was kept at Roache woke up sick, did not go to the airport and has now been tested.

Reports are also suggesting David Fusitu'a delayed departure for personal reasons and will have to do his own quarantine upon arrival.

The Auckland-based club will arrive in the Australian country music capital this afternoon to begin 14 days in quarantine.

The NSW Government has given the team permission to begin training immediately..

Originally published as COVID-19 forces Warrior to stay behind

More Stories

covid-19 nathaniel roache tamworth warriors

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New documentary brings Aussie big cats out of the wilderness

        premium_icon New documentary brings Aussie big cats out of the wilderness

        Environment THE Hunt is set to debut on Discovery and lifts the lid on Australia’s big cat sightings.

        Animal refuge hit hard by COVID-19

        premium_icon Animal refuge hit hard by COVID-19

        Pets & Animals They survived drought, fire, humans, but virus threatens animals

        Tip is open, but one resident frustrated by dumping costs

        premium_icon Tip is open, but one resident frustrated by dumping costs

        News LISMORE residents can’t access tip vouchers, but can make an appointment to visit...

        Paid work for Northern Rivers artists through new program

        premium_icon Paid work for Northern Rivers artists through new program

        News “WE HAVE one of the largest per capita of artists living in the Northern...