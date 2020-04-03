PM speaks as COVID-19 death toll rises to 27

Queenslanders have been urged to treat health workers with respect following reports of abuse.

Health Minister Dr Steven Miles said he has heard "first-hand" accounts from nurses, midwives and other health staff in Mackay who have been facing abuse while out in the community.

"They have been vilified, they have been threatened," he said at a press conference. "I want to say if you see someone out and about in a Queensland health uniform, they are our heroes.

"They go to work every day to take care of us, so thank them. Don't yell at them, thank them. I think that is incredibly important, we are going to need every single one of our health staff to not just be well and be at work, but we need them to feel supported, and we have all got a role to play to make them feel supported."

It comes as the Queensland Premier has warned the virus may not peak until September.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia now stands at 5307.

As of Friday morning there were 2389 in NSW, 1085 in Victoria, 873 in Queensland, 385 in South Australia, 392 in Western Australia, 74 in Tasmania, 87 in the Australian Capital Territory and 22 in the Northern Territory.

The death toll now stands at 26 after a 74-year-old woman in NSW died in Albury overnight.

Seven people have now died in Victoria and Queensland recorded its third death after an 85-year-old man died in Toowoomba.

Following our rolling coverage of the coronavirus in Australia via our blog below.

COVID-19 death toll rises to 27

Gavin Fernando

A 75-year-old man has died in a Wollongong hospital, bringing the national death toll to 27.

The death toll for NSW is now 12.

6m agoApril 3, 2020HIGHLIGHT

PM Scott Morrison to speak

Gavin Fernando

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to give an address within the next few minutes.

The presser is likely to focus on the issues around tenancies and landlords.

We'll continue our live updates from here.

1h agoApril 3, 2020HIGHLIGHT

Virus testing accuracy questioned

Jack Gramenz

The amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has sprinted past the one million mark, but the actual number of infected is likely much higher due to people not being tested, and the tests that are administered are not always accurate.

The nasal swab for COVID-19, an invasive test that goes deep into the nostril, is one of the best we currently have, but that doesn't mean it's detecting all cases.

In fact it might miss as many as 30 per cent of them by returning false negatives, according to new research out of China.