COVID-19 cases in Clarence sudden rise

A manager of the COVID-19 Fever Clinic at Grafton Base Hospital, Travis Armstrong putting out some of the signage for clinic which opened on Monday morning.

THE number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections in the Clarence Valley has jumped in the last few days, with NSW Health updating their official figures.

The Clarence is listed as having seven positive COVID-19 tests as of 8pm Friday, a jump from the 1-4 infections that had been reported since NSW Health began breaking down figures into local government areas last week.

It came as the numbers across the Northern NSW health district showed a big increase, with the total of confirmed cases rising to 32 at 8pm Friday, up from 25 a day earlier.

In our neighbouring councils, it is reported that both the Ballina and Lismore council areas each have 1-4 cases, Byron and Coffs Harbour have five, Tweeds Head 12, while Richmond Valley has no confirmed cases.

The case definition of a confirmed case is a person who tests positive to a validated specific SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid test or has the virus identified by electron microscopy or viral culture, at a reference laboratory.

As of 8pm Friday night, there are no confirmed cases of locally acquired cases with an unknown source of infection within the Clarence Valley.

The Public Health Unit is following up close contacts of cases who are located within NNSWLHD, who are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days from last contact with the confirmed case. They will be contacted daily to check that they are well and anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms will be tested for the virus. If you are considered a close contact of a confirmed case, a health officer will contact you directly.

COVID-19/flu clinics are established at Grafton Base Hospital, Tweed Hospital, Lismore Base Hospital open from 10am to 6pm daily.

These clinics are for those most at risk with respiratory symptoms or fever, those returning from overseas or in contact with a COVID-19 case, or people like our health workers.

Health district officials say it is vital that these respiratory clinics are not overwhelmed with people who are not in the high risk groups, which could result in delays identifying those most vulnerable.

According to the health district, people without symptoms do not need to be tested.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, headache, runny nose, or shortness of breath. Anyone with symptoms should isolate themselves from others.

For advice and information about COVID-19 visit www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/diseases/Pages/coronavirus.aspx

Residents of NSW can also call new the 24-hour COVID-19 hotline on 13 77 88 for advice and support on non-health related inquiries. For health-related advice, please continue to liaise with your GP, or phone HealthDirect on 1800 022 222