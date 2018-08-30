Menu
IN TIME: Young Ocean Shores animator Cove Penfold.
News

Cove back in time to win

Christian Morrow
by
30th Aug 2018 12:14 PM

OCEAN Shores Public School community was excited to hear last week that Year 5 student Cove Penfold had won a national competition run by the ABC.

The competition was based on a TV Series Back In Time For Dinner, which looked at the way Australian families have changed each decade since the 1950s.

Cove's job was to create a presentation covering an aspect of the show and he used his skills with animation to create a very funny and informative piece on the 1950s. He used a program called GoAnimate to create a cartoon based on his family going back in time to the 1950's to eat a typical 1950s meal of tripe.

"The judges were impressed with all Cove's research and the communication, flow and humour of his video,” ABC education editor and community manager Ara Safarian,said.

Cove's challenge was to cut his six minute video down to 90 seconds.

His teacher Paula Farrell said Cove decided just to focus on the 1950s as he liked the idea of his Dad being the "king' of the home.

"His Mum wasn't too happy with the idea that women did roughly 70 hours of housework a week, while men sat ... reading the newspaper,” she said.

