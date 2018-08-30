Menu
Maylea Tinecheff allegedly tested positive to a random roadside test. Picture: Sunday Night
Crime

Cousin’s ex-partner ‘returns positive drug test’

by Staff writers
30th Aug 2018 6:10 AM

THE former partner of fallen AFL star Ben Cousins has returned a positive result for illicit drugs during a roadside test, according to police.

Maylea Tinecheff was driving with the couple's two children, aged four and six, when she was pulled over in her BMW on Ranford Road in Canning Vale, south of Perth, on Friday.

A preliminary roadside test came back positive for illicit drugs, according to The West Australian, with the reading being sent to the WA ChemCentre for confirmation. The results are expected to be known within a week.

Maylea Tinecheff and fallen AFL star Ben Cousins. Picture: Sunday Night
The booze bus incident occurred three days after the troubled former West Coast Eagles footballer was arrested at Ms Tinecheff's Canning Vale home for breaching a violence restraining order, making threats to injure and possessing methamphetamine.

Police allege custody officers found Cousins in possession of 13 grams of methylamphetamine when searched on Tuesday - hidden inside a plastic bag lodged in his anus.

Police also allege the 40-year-old Brownlow Medal holder threatened his ex-partner with a screwdriver in a separate incident earlier this month. He is also alleged to have threatened to bury the mother of his two children alive.

 

Ben Cousins released from jail on 10 January 2018. Picture: Channel 9
Cousins faces 16 charges including aggravated burglary, aggravated stalking and possessing a prohibited drug with intent to sell or supply.

Police say Ms Tinecheffwill be charged if a positive test is confirmed.

Drivers found with illicit drugs in their oral fluid face a maximum $500 fine and three demerit points for a first offence. Driving under the influence of drugs carries a fine of between $900 and $2500 and a 10-month disqualification for a first offence.

 

Ben Cousins' former partner, Maylea Tinecheff is the mother of his two kids. Picture: Sunday Night
