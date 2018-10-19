Menu
Water Sports

Hancock hopes a bit of kindness delivers results

by Amanda Lulham
19th Oct 2018 12:48 PM
Courtney Hancock making the right choices to rest.
COURTNEY Hancock is hoping being kind to her body will result in a season to remember for the ironwoman surf star.

The recently turned 30-year-old made the sacrifice to miss defending her Coolangatta Gold in the hope of early-season success.

Hancock is chasing top results in both the opening rounds of the Nutri-Grain Ironwoman series which starts at Queenscliffe on Saturday and the world surf lifesaving championships in late November in Adelaide.

"Last year I wanted to focus on the Coolangatta Gold and I came in (to the Nutri-Grain series) tired and low," she said.

"I went from racing for four and half hours to a 12 minute race. It was too much.

"The Coolangatta Gold is five to six months of hurt and pain in training.

"I've been a bit kinder to my body this time and I'm hoping it's kinder back to me."

Courtney Hancock crosses the line at the World Ironman event in Bali. Photo: Supplied
Hancock, a three-time series champion is one of six contracted women with a guaranteed spot in Saturday's racing on Sydney's Northern Beaches from midday.

The others are Brielle Cooper, former champion Harriet Brown, Coolangatta Gold winner Georgia Miller, rising Lana Rogers and Lizzie Welborn.

The men's field will be headed by defending men's champion Matt Bevilacqua.

Other pre-qualified men are Ali Day, James Lacy, Max Brooks and Shannon Eckstein

