Cox’s ‘final message’ to daughter after death scare

Courteney Cox has opened up about her recent flight scare. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

JENNIFER Aniston's private plane was forced to make an emergency landing as she jetted off to Mexico for a surprise birthday trip with Courteney Cox.

The Friends co-stars were on their way to Cabo San Lucas last week for a girls getaway, The Sun reported, when the private jet lost a wheel or a tyre during takeoff, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration.

Cox has opened up about the terrifying experience, saying she feared for the worst and texted what should thought might be her final message to her daughter, and her partner.

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston were caught up in some flight drama recently. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The jet, which was reportedly also carrying Jimmy Kimmel's wife Molly, Jason Bateman's wife Amanda Anka and eight other women, took off from LAX at 11am (6am AEDT).

They made it all the way down to Mexican airspace but were diverted to Ontario, California after deeming it wasn't safe to land.

The celeb groups’ private jet lost a wheel or a tyre during takeoff. Picture: Twitter/@alexvnews

According to FlightAware, the aircraft touched down at 2.05pm PST (9.05am AEDT), three hours after taking off.

"I'm not afraid of flying at all," Cox said, according to the New York Post, adding they were heading to the tropical destination to party with Aniston.

Then all of a sudden, she heard a loud noise.

The posse needed to board another jet after the emergency landing. Picture: Twiter/@ABC7

"I was really scared, because when we were taking off, we heard this really loud bang and I was like, 'Oh, that sounds like we should probably check that tire.'"

Upon further inspection, there was a major problem.

"There was no tire at all, there was no wheel," Cox said.

"Luckily, there are two wheels on each side and two in the front. I have to say, we were in the air for four hours, burning off fuel and just thought of what it is going to be like when we land. It was a really smooth landing."

Cox said she was terrified after hearing a large bang when taking off. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Because she feared the worst, Cox said she texted her daughter Coco saying, "I love you," and she also texted longtime partner Johnny McDaid.

After being held on the tarmac, Jen and her pals were seen leaving the private jet and boarding another bigger plane on the runway.

A group of women wearing hats and sunglasses were seen being directed into the new plane so that Jen's 50th birthday trip could still go ahead.

Aniston was heading to Cabo San Lucas for her birthday party. Picture: Thomas Hart Shelby

There were rumours that Brad Pitt was on board, but TMZ confirmed that it was a girls-only holiday.

The trip will round off Jen's lavish birthday celebrations which has also seen her throw a star-studded bash at Sunset Tower in LA.