Police have been called to Byron court house after an incident.
Court shut down, police called to deal with incident

Liana Boss
21st Sep 2020 10:50 AM
POLICE have been called to Byron Bay Courthouse after a major disruption.

Court proceedings have been on hold since shortly after 10.30am as a result of the incident.

A man, understood to be waiting to attend court, could be heard yelling in the waiting area.

He could be heard audibly from inside the court room.

Police and ambulance have been called to the Byron Bay courthouse.
Police arrived at the courthouse about 10.50am and are speaking with court staff.

The court has taken its morning break early as a result of the disturbance.

Ambulance crews have also now arrived on the scene and are understood to be talking to the man.

More to come.

northern rivers court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

