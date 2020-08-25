Court hears of man’s ‘nasty’ attack on brother, neighbour

A man accused of a violent attack upon his brother and neighbour has been refused bail.

Police will allege Ocean Shores man Edmund Williams, 33, assaulted his brother, Dylan Williams, and neighbour, Joshua Mudge, on the night of July 26 this year.

Mr Williams has pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and stalking or intimidation.

He has meanwhile pleaded guilty to damaging Mr Mudge’s pressure cleaner and letterbox.

When Mr Williams faced Byron Bay Local Court via video link on Monday, defence solicitor Kate Brady asked for him to be released on bail.

The court heard he was already serving an intensive corrections order which expires in September.

Ms Brady said photos of the two alleged victims didn’t support the extent of the attack police would allege.

“(In the photos) the degree of injury certainly does not, in my submission, correlate with the allegations as they’re set out in police facts,” she said.

The police prosecutor said the court could have “no confidence” the accused would adhere to bail conditions if released.

Magistrate Karen Stafford said on the information before her, she was not convinced Mr Williams should receive bail.

“Mr Williams has a record of violent offending and at the time of this alleged offence was subject to two intensive corrections orders,” Ms Stafford said.

“This is a matter (involving) a particularly nasty allegation.”

The court heard Mr Williams was alleged to have assaulted his brother, who then called for help.

Mr Mudge came to assist before being attacked himself, police will allege.

“If he’s convicted of this offence … in my view he’d spend a lengthy period in custody,” Ms Stafford said.

The case is scheduled to go to hearing on November 3.