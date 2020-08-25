Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man accused of a violent attack upon his brother and neighbour has been refused bail.
A man accused of a violent attack upon his brother and neighbour has been refused bail.
News

Court hears of man’s ‘nasty’ attack on brother, neighbour

Liana Turner
25th Aug 2020 2:00 PM

A NORTH Coast man charged with assaulting his brother and a neighbour remains in custody.

Police will allege Ocean Shores man Edmund Williams, 33, assaulted his brother, Dylan Williams, and neighbour, Joshua Mudge, on the night of July 26 this year.

Mr Williams has pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and stalking or intimidation.

He has meanwhile pleaded guilty to damaging Mr Mudge’s pressure cleaner and letterbox.

When Mr Williams faced Byron Bay Local Court via video link on Monday, defence solicitor Kate Brady asked for him to be released on bail.

The court heard he was already serving an intensive corrections order which expires in September.

Ms Brady said photos of the two alleged victims didn’t support the extent of the attack police would allege.

“(In the photos) the degree of injury certainly does not, in my submission, correlate with the allegations as they’re set out in police facts,” she said.

The police prosecutor said the court could have “no confidence” the accused would adhere to bail conditions if released.

Magistrate Karen Stafford said on the information before her, she was not convinced Mr Williams should receive bail.

“Mr Williams has a record of violent offending and at the time of this alleged offence was subject to two intensive corrections orders,” Ms Stafford said.

“This is a matter (involving) a particularly nasty allegation.”

The court heard Mr Williams was alleged to have assaulted his brother, who then called for help.

Mr Mudge came to assist before being attacked himself, police will allege.

“If he’s convicted of this offence … in my view he’d spend a lengthy period in custody,” Ms Stafford said.

The case is scheduled to go to hearing on November 3.

assault allegations byron bay crime byron bay local court northern rivers crime ocean shores
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        20,000 people actively looking for jobs in Northern NSW

        Premium Content 20,000 people actively looking for jobs in Northern NSW

        News IT’S a 110 per cent increase from the numbers in December.

        'Very concerned': Lismore man missing for 12 days

        'Very concerned': Lismore man missing for 12 days

        News Police are urging people to keep an eye out for the 37-year-old

        BELOW FREEZING: Felt like -2 in Lismore this morning

        Premium Content BELOW FREEZING: Felt like -2 in Lismore this morning

        Weather Seems like winter is having one last hurrah

        Military tactics to be used to fight bushfires

        Premium Content Military tactics to be used to fight bushfires

        News Tactics to be strengthened ahead of another hot summer