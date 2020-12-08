Menu
"HARVEST ESTATE": Queensland residential developer Villa World previously had an interest in the development proposal on Ewingdale Rd, west of Byron Bay. NSPT Pty Ltd has taken over all rights in the proposal.
Council News

Court decision handed down on West Byron DA

Liana Boss
by
8th Dec 2020 3:25 PM
THE Land and Environment Court has handed down its decision on a major West Byron residential subdivision proposal. 

In a judgment handed down today, an appeal lodged by the proponent of Harvest Estate on Ewingsdale Rd has been successful. 

This decision has followed an agreement made during a conciliation process between the applicant and Byron Shire Council. 

Developer Villa World was the original proponent in the proceedings but sold its interest in the development after the DA was earlier refused by the Northern Regional Planning Panel. 

The development application has proposed the subdivision of nine lots into 149 residential lots, with other associated work.

This has now been approved, subject to conditions. 

More to come. 

