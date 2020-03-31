Menu
Couple’s wild wedding plan ‘the perfect distraction’

by Rosemary Ball
31st Mar 2020 10:00 AM
LESLI Toohey and Zach Harslett's plans for a big white wedding came to a grinding halt last week due to new coronavirus restrictions.

But they devised "a wild plan to say I do quick smart".

Leslie Toohey and Zach Harseltt took the plunge and had a backyard wedding amid COVID-19. Picture: Alice Dalton
"We were planning a wedding with all the bells and whistles for June at (Tweed wedding venue) Osteria but our plans changed," the now Mrs Lesli Harslett, 35, said.

"We were too excited to wait till coronavirus was over, so we decided to dive right in and have a wedding in the backyard on Saturday."

Lesli Toohey and Zach Haslett enjoyed the ceremony with their pets Molly and Catrick Swayze, and Leslie’s mum. Picture: Alice Dalton
Last Tuesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a nationwide crackdown on social events, which now limits weddings to no more than five people for the foreseeable future.

In three days, the pair raided their home for decorations and outfits, and called upon a celebrant, florist and photographer.

Lesli Toohey and Zach Harseltt celebrating with their family via Skype. Picture: Alice Dalton
Lesli Toohey and Zach Harseltt said the ceremony was ‘perfect’. Picture: Alice Dalton
The couple said their nuptials by the pool at their Southport home in the presence of their pets, Leslie's mum Robyn Toohey, family and friends on Skype.

"It was perfect and we all had a glass of champagne together despite being separated by distance."

Lesli Toohey and Zach Harseltt look forward to having a big party with friends in September 2020, and a honeymoon in the Maldives. Picture: Alice Dalton
Mr Harslett, 32, said it was "the best day and the best coronavirus distraction".

Originally published as Coast couple's wild wedding plan 'the perfect distraction'

Lesli Toohey and Zach Harseltt said the backyard wedding was the best distraction from the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Alice Dalton
