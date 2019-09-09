Couple’s ‘shocking’ $175k splurge on bank

A couple is accused of theft after going on a shopping spree with $A175,000 that was mistakenly deposited into their bank account, according to a report.

Robert Williams and his wife, Tiffany Williams, appeared in court last Tuesday after they spent two-and-a-half weeks blowing through most of their accidental windfall on expenses such as cars, bills and a camper, news station WNEP reported.

The couple bought an SUV, two four-wheelers and a car trailer. Picture: Google Maps

Both Robert, 36, and his 35-year-old wife were arraigned on charges for theft and receiving stolen property in the US state Pennsylvania.

State police said BB&T Bank deposited the dough into the couple's account on May 31 in a clerical error by a bank teller.

But by June 19, the pair had spent six figures on purchases that included an SUV, two four-wheelers and a car trailer.

They also allegedly used the money for bills, car repairs, cash purchases as well as gave more than $A20,000 to friends, WNEP reported.

On June 20, the bank contacted Tiffany about the mistake - and to notify her the money had been taken out of the account, resulting in a $A156,912 overdraft fee, the Williamsport Sun-Gazette reported.

She told the bank she "would speak to her husband and attempt to construct a repayment agreement", police said.

But when the couple went dark on the bank, authorities were contacted to help recoup the stolen money.

Robert admitted to investigators in late July he and his wife had known the "mislaid money did not belong to them, but they spent it anyway", the newspaper reported.

WNEP spoke with neighbours of the couple who were stunned by the two-and-a-half week splurge on the bank.

"That is kind of shocking, with all the procedures the banks have set up, checking and double-checking and triple-checking, there`s no way anybody gets away with that stuff," said Nate Weaver.

"I would check in with the bank first before I didn`t anything, I`m not that dumb but some people do stupid things sometimes," said Robert Painton.

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was republished with permission