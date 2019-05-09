Couple kicked off plane for ignoring brief

A couple has been kicked off an Air New Zealand flight for ignoring the safety briefing. Picture: Mike Siegel

A couple who blatantly ignored an Air New Zealand flight attendant, despite her begging them to listen to her safety briefing, instead found themselves back in the airport and watching the plane take off after they were kicked off for their bad behaviour.

The couple, described by witnesses as "wealthy-looking", were seated in an exit-row on a Tuesday morning flight from Wellington to Auckland.

But the couple never made it to Auckland after the Air NZ crew made the decision to turn the plane back on the tarmac and eject the couple.

Air New Zealand later confirmed the plane was forced to return to the gate after the pair "refused" to view the safety briefing card written specifically for exit-row passengers.

A snippet from Air New Zealand’s safety briefing video.

The A4-sized card has instructions on how the exit-row passengers can open the aircraft's door and inflate the slide.

Speaking to Stuff NZ, a passenger seated near the couple said the woman was "very high-maintenance" and was carrying a Louis Vitton bag when she started her dummy spit.

"The video started playing and the flight attendant held up the card, but the woman started looking down at her book," the passenger told the publication.

The woman and her partner later both picked up their phones and kept their eyes on the devices rather than on the flight attendant.

"A flight attendant said very patiently 'Can you please watch what's happening because this is the exit row'," the passenger said.

"The flight attendant was super kind and kept asking her, but the woman put her fingers in her ears."

As the flight attendant again tried to get the couple to listen, the plane stopped taxiing and their fellow passengers became agitated.

But the couple was still disinterested.

"They didn't seem to care. The passengers behind them were saying 'For God's sake, it takes two minutes to look at it, just look at it' ... they seemed like they were too important for it," the nearby passenger said.

The plane eventually turned back and kicked the couple off. Picture: Mike Siegel/Seattle Times

The plane was delayed for another 25 minutes before the crew made the decision to turn the aircraft around.

"You'd think they'd be embarrassed or mortified, but they seemed quite chuffed about the whole thing.," the passenger said.

The flight attendant told the couple Wellington Police were waiting to speak to them back at the airport, but again, the couple were disrespectful.

The woman picked up her phone and called Jetstar, loudly booking a new flight with the budget airline.

"I just felt for the flight attendants, because they got abused," the passenger said.

Wellington Police later confirmed the woman was slapped with an infringement notice under Civil Aviation Authority rules relating to the use of a mobile phone.