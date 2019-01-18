Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

BEACH ACCIDENT: Ambulance staff are attending to two people who were hit by a car on Shelly Beach Rd at Ballina.

BEACH ACCIDENT: Ambulance staff are attending to two people who were hit by a car on Shelly Beach Rd at Ballina. Michael Munro

UPDATE, 1.20pm: NSW Police have asked for anyone who witnessed an incident when two people were injured when they were struck by a Kia Carnival van at Ballina earlier today to contact them.

The pair were injured - one seriously - after they were hit by a van around 8:10am when they were walking along Suvla St towards Shelly Beach Rd.

The 65-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Gold Coast Hospital for further treatment.

The man, who is believed to be in his 60s, was taken to a local hospital after sustaining minor injuries.

A 27-year-old woman driving the Carnival returned a negative roadside breath test.

She has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital for assessment and further tests.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

UPDATE, 11.20am: A WOMAN has been breath-tested after the car she was driving hit two pedestrians in Ballina this morning.

Richmond Police District Detective Inspector Darren Cloak said it seems the woman aged in her early 20s lost control of her car while going around a corner.

"Early indications are a female driver in her 20s attempted to negotiate a bend in the road and may have lost control and collided with two pedestrians," he said.

"She has been breath tested and will go to hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing."

Dec Insp Cloak said the police crash investigation unit have just arrived on scene near Suvla Rd and Shelly Beach Rd.

"Diversion are in place Suvla Rd and Beach Rd," he said.

UPDATE, 9am: THE two people who were injured when they were hit by a car at Ballina have been taken to different hospitals.

Ambulance NSW said the pair, who were thought to be in their 70s, were currently being transported by road ambulances.

The Ambulance NSW spokesman said one patient was on their way to Gold Coast University Hospital and the other to Lismore Base Hospital.

"They are each suffering head injuries but are in a stable condition," he said.

Police are still on scene and investigating the incident.

Original story: TWO elderly people have been injured when they were struck by a car at Ballina earlier today.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said they treated two patients for facial and head injuries.

"We were called about 8:10am today," he said.

"We understand the pair were knocked over by a car and the patients are being assessed now."

Police are also scene.

More to come.